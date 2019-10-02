Lennar profit boosted by higher demand for cheaper homes

(Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp’s (LEN.N) quarterly profit beat expectations on Wednesday, as cheaper consumer borrowing rates and a focus on low-priced houses helped offset slowing growth in California, one of its largest markets.

Shares of the company rose 3% after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder also reported an 8.5% rise in orders, an indicator of future demand.

“The market continued to solidify through the third quarter, stimulating both the affordability and demand for homes,” Lennar Chairman Stuart Miller said in a statement.

U.S. 30-year mortgage are hovering near three-year lows and have declined as the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice so far this year.

Lower rates, however, did little for the California market, where demand took a hit from an ongoing trade war between China and the United States. The company sells mostly high-priced homes in the state that is home to a significant number of wealthy Chinese buyers.

The yuan’s decline has made it more expensive for Chinese buyers to purchase homes in the United States, encouraging them to look at more affordable homes in markets outside the state’s hot spots.

Sales in the West region, which includes California, rose just 2% in the third quarter - the smallest growth among the company’s four regions.

To boost demand, Lennar has resorted to incentives, which typically include discounts and value additions.

Overall, home sales rose 7%, while average selling price fell 5% largely due to incentives and higher sales of low priced homes.

Net income attributable to the company rose 13.3% to $513.4 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Revenue rose 3.3% to $5.86 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Lennar to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.