May 4, 2018 / 10:33 AM / in 2 hours

Computer maker Lenovo to be removed from benchmark Hang Seng Index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) will be removed from the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The Hang Seng Indexes Company said it has decided to remove Lenovo from the blue-chip index after reviewing the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ended March 30 this year.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1093.HK), a pharmaceutical group in China, will become a new component of the benchmark index.

    Meanwhile, China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, while Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd (3898.HK) will be removed, it said.

    The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on June 4.

    Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

