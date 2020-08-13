Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

FILE PHOTO: The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world’s biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working and education.

Lenovo reported a 31% jump in net profit for its first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating an average $107.48 million estimate of five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion.

“The PC market significantly outperformed the industry forecast of a market decline,” Lenovo said in a statement.

“Looking to the future, the company expects this strong PC demand will be a long-term trend.”