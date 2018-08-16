Lenovo swings to forecast-beating first quarter profit; PC revenue jumps

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group swung to a profit and beat estimates in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by a sharp jump in revenue.

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Net profit came in at $77 million for the three months ended in June, compared with a loss of $72.3 million in the same period a year earlier when it was hit by higher costs amid a shortage of components.

That was ahead of an average estimate of $59.37 million from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 19 percent from a year earlier to $11.91 billion, its second straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

“The group remains confident in its core PC business, and aims to grow at a premium to the market in revenue without compromising on profitability,” Chairman Yang Yuanqing said in the statement.

Lenovo’s shares gained 3.4 percent in early trade on Thursday.