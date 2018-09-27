FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lenzing sticks to earnings guidance after of U.S. expansion halt

Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Lenzing (LENV.VI) expects its 2018 earnings to not be negatively affected by its decision to halt a major expansion project in the United States and also does not expect substantial impairments, its Chief Executive said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Stefan Doboczky, CEO of Austrian cellulose fibers maker Lenzing, looks on during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The cellulose fibers producer decided to stop the construction of a $322 million plant in Mobile, Alabama for the time being. It said the step was necessary due to a surge in construction costs and likely rising tariffs in the wake of the trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

“We now have neither a profit warning for 2018, neither a change in our earnings, nor do we face a write-off,” Chief Executive Stefan Doboczky told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8560 euros)

Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
