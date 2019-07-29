Chuck E. Cheese parent calls off merger with Leo Holdings

(Reuters) - Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc said on Monday it was terminating its decision made in April to merge with Leo Holdings Corp (LHC_u.N), a blank check company.

The two companies did not disclose the reason for the termination. The deal would have reintroduced CEC as a public listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Irving, Texas-based CEC is owned by Queso Holdings and was taken private by Apollo Global Management (APO.N) in 2014 for $1.3 billion, including debt.

It has since sought to broaden its appeal beyond children and teenagers, expanding its alcohol offerings for adults.

Queso Holdings said it has canceled the extraordinary general meeting scheduled on Tuesday.