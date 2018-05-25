FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 25, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Leonardo shares rise on Canada helicopter fleet plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian aerospace and defense group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) jumped on Friday after Canada said it planned to work with the company to refurbish its fleet of search-and-rescue (SAR) helicopters.

FILE PHOTO: A hostess walks past a Leonardo's helicopter logo at the headquarters in Vergiate, near Milan, Italy, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

In a tender notice dated May 24, the Canadian government said it planned to replace or update obsolete systems on its CH149 Cormorant fleet, increase its size and procure a rotary wing SAR flight simulator.

Leonardo declined to comment. Its shares rose more than 3 percent to 9.086 euros.

    “Canada intends to carry out this project through a non-competitive process with the original equipment manufacturer, Leonardo,” the Canadian government said.

    The contract under discussion could be worth more than $1 billion and account for almost 7 percent of the group 2018 order intake with an operating margin topping 10 percent, Italian broker Banca Akros said in a report.

    Canada has been operating a fleet of 14 AgustaWestland helicopters, now called Leonardo Elicotteri, since 2000.

    Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.