Italy's Leonardo signs cybersecurity partnership with Crowdstrike

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with California-based cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike (CRWD.O) to make the U.S. group’s Falcon platform available to its customers.
The collaboration will allow the Italian group to offer a combined portfolio that provides all stages of threat response, including identification, protection, detection, response and remediation, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie