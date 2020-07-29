Deals
July 29, 2020 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Leonardo signs cybersecurity partnership with Crowdstrike

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A hostess walks past a Leonardo's helicopter logo at the headquarters in Vergiate, near Milan, Italy, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with California-based cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike (CRWD.O) to make the U.S. group’s Falcon platform available to its customers.

The collaboration will allow the Italian group to offer a combined portfolio that provides all stages of threat response, including identification, protection, detection, response and remediation, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below