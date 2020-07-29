Italy's Leonardo signs software deal to tackle homeworking cyber threats

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) is expanding its cybersecurity offerings in partnership with a specialist Californian software company, looking to tap into increased security issues raised by the growth of home working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The group said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with Nasdaq-listed Crowdstrike (CRWD.O) for the latter’s Falcon platform which is designed to detect hacking and other cybersecurity threats on a company’s computers at an early stage.

Leonardo, cybersecurity partner of NATO, said the partnership would allow it to be even more rapid in the detection of and response to a malicious attack suffered by one of its clients.

As in other countries, major companies in Italy have allowed employees to work remotely during the pandemic.

“As businesses throughout the globe have transitioned employees to remote work and moved more of their operations outside corporate offices, security gaps in corporate networks have been exposed,” Leonardo said in a statement.

Crowdstrike’s products will combine well Leonardo’s network of security professionals and the expertise developed in its cybersecurity operation centres, the Italian company said.