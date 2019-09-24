Technology News
September 24, 2019 / 11:25 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Leonardo eyes partnerships in cyber security expansion: CEO

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo is seen on a screen at the defence group's headquarters in Vergiate, near Milan, Italy, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian defense group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) is seeking partnerships with hi-tech companies in the cyber security sector, Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group, which already counts the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Britain’s defense ministry among its clients for cyber security products and services, has recently created a new division specializing in the sector.

The division employs about 1,500 people and has annual turnover of 400 million euros ($440 million), representing 3% of Rome-based Leonardo’s total revenue.

“We are looking at small companies that have interesting technologies,” Profumo told journalists on the sidelines of a Cyber security event in Rome, adding that it could look at equity investments as well as cooperation agreements.

In a speech at the annual Cybertech conference, Profumo said that the global market for products and services in the cyber security business is estimated to reach $180 billion by 2021.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below