Italy's Leonardo forgave $300 million of U.S. unit DRS' debt ahead of IPO: filing

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo last year forgave $300 million of related-party debt of its DRS unit, which is now preparing for a listing on the NYSE, the unit said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the transaction, New Jersey-based DRS recorded a fall in its total net debt to $427 million last year from $712 million in 2019, according to the filing.

The forgiven debt was part of a $2 billion credit agreement between Leonardo group’s 100% owned subsidiary US Holding and DRS and provided for a term loan maturing in 2022, paying a 7.5% interest rate.

Leonardo filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of DRS last month with the aim of listing a minority stake in the unit.

To get ready for the upcoming listing on the New York Stock Exchange, DRS said it planned to repay $237 million of related-party borrowings and issue $450 million of new debt.

The defence electronic division intends to keep future profits for growth and does not anticipate paying a regular cash dividend, the unit said in the filing. It said that Leonardo, which currently owns 100% of DRS, will receive all of the proceeds from the IPO.

DRS said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $268 million last year from $234 million in 2019, while the EBITDA margin on sales rose to 9.6% from 8.6%.

To have access to classified data and bid on classified programs for the U.S. department of defence, independent managers will exercise voting rights linked to DRS shares owned by Leonardo, the filing said, referring to a revised proxy agreement that governs relations between the unit and its main investor.