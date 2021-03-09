Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Leonardo's DRS ahead of planned IPO says does not plan dividends

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Leonardo’s DRS plans to keep future profits for growth and does not anticipate paying a regular cash dividend, the unit said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its share listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The New Jersey-based company posted a net profit of $85 million last year, up from $75 million in 2019, it said in the document.

Revenue at the defence electronics company rose to $2.78 billion from $2.71 billion, it said.

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo filed for the initial public offering (IPO) of DRS last month with the aim to list a minority stake in the unit.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely

