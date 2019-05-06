Italy's Leonardo open to deals as consolidation beckons: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Leonardo S.p.A. CEO Alessandro Profumo looks on as he attends during a meeting in Rome, Italy, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe’s defense sector is headed for consolidation and Italy’s Leonardo is open to deals in areas where it is not a market leader, the chief executive of the state-owned defense group said on Monday.

“I’m convinced that, over time, there will be mergers in Europe. As a ... company we need to know where and in which businesses to remain a leader and where to proceed with tie-ups,” Alessandro Profumo told a news conference.

He added that any deal would not involve Leonardo’s holding company. Profumo also said the group could be interested in the two maintenance divisions of Piaggio Aero.