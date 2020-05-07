May 7, 2020 / 4:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Leonardo suspends 2020 guidance after booking first-quarter net loss

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) said on Thursday it was suspending its 2020 guidance after swinging to a net loss in the first quarter of the year due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are not able to quantify the COVID-19 impact in 2020 yet but we strongly believe in our solid fundamentals and remain fully focused on executing our industrial plan,” Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said in a statement.

Between January and March the state-controlled group recorded a net loss of 59 million euros compared with a profit of 77 million euros in the same period last year, as extra costs linked to the health emergency hit profitability.

Revenue fell 5% year-on-year to 2.6 billion euros, while orders increased to 3.4 billion euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

