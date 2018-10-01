Sierra Leone military truck flips over, killing 13

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed and at least 30 more injured on Monday when a military transport truck flipped over on a major road in the Sierra Leone capital, a military spokesman said.

Rescue workers are seen near an overturned military vehicle after a collision in Freetown, Sierra Leone October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

The open-air truck was carrying more than 40 soldiers from their barracks to a funeral in Freetown when its brakes failed as it descended a steep hill. It toppled over and slid for more than 30 meters, Captain Yaya Brima said. Eight soldiers were among the dead.

“This is a real tragedy for us,” he said by telephone. “We’re currently investigating what could have happened to have caused one of our own vehicles to have failed in such a catastrophic way.”