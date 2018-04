FREETOWN (Reuters) - The losing candidate in Sierra Leone’s presidential election, Samura Kamara, said on Thursday the voting was marred by fraud and he plans to launch a legal challenge to the result.

FILE PHOTO: Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone, Samura Kamara addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Opposition candidate and former military junta leader Maada Bio was declared victor in the election late on Wednesday with 51.81 percent of votes and was sworn in hours later.