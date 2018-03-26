FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 7:00 PM / in 19 hours

Sierra Leone's delayed presidential election run-off set for March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone’s delayed presidential election run-off will go ahead on March 31, the National Electoral Commission said in a statement on Monday, after a delay caused by allegations of fraud.

The face-off between opposition leader Julius Maada Bio and ruling party standard-bearer Samura Kamara was supposed to go ahead on Tuesday but was delayed after a member of Kamara’s All People’s Congress alleged fraud in the first round.

Reporting By Umaru Fofana; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Kevin Liffey

