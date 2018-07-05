Sierra Leone ex-vice president, ex-mines minister charged with corruption: commission

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone’s former Vice President Victor Foh and former Mines Minister Minkailu Mansaray were arrested on Thursday on corruption charges, the head of the West African country’s anti-corruption commission said.

FILE PHOTO: President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma waves to supporters of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party during a rally ahead of the March 7 presidential election in Makeni, Sierra Leone March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/File Photo

A separate commission appointed by President Julius Maada Bio alleged on Wednesday that corruption was “rampant” under his predecessor Ernest Koroma, including the theft of state property and the funneling of state contracts to officials’ relatives and friends.

FILE PHOTO: Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio attends an interview in Freetown, Sierra Leone April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/File Photo

Representatives for Foh and Mansaray could not be immediately reached for comment. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head Francis Ben Kaifala said both men would be released on bail on Thursday afternoon.

Koroma has not yet responded to the accusations in Wednesday’s report but his APC party dismissed it as a politically-motivated witch hunt.

Bio defeated the APC’s candidate in a national election in March, promising to tackle graft and revive an economy devastated by a slump in commodity prices and an Ebola epidemic that peaked in 2014.

The presidential commission’s report said corruption and economic mismanagement under Koroma had left Sierra Leone’s economy on the brink of collapse, with external debt equal to almost half of gross domestic product.