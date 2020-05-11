Lesotho PM Thabane's signature is on deal to dissolve government: Reuters witness

FILE PHOTO: Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane arrives to address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MASERU (Reuters) - Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s signature is among those on a list seen by Reuters of lawmakers who have agreed to dissolve the government and form a new one, ending doubts about whether he has consented to step aside.

Thabane’s coalition fell apart in parliament on Monday, spelling the end of his tenure and paving the way toward a resolution of a political crisis that has flared up since he and his current wife were accused late last year of murdering his former wife.

Both deny the charges.

“I will not be able to answer on his part for things that happened in parliament but the list was read in parliament and he confirmed his name,” Thabane’s spokesperson Relebohile Moyeye said by telephone when asked about the signatures.