FILE PHOTO: Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane poses for a photograph at the State House in Maseru, Lesotho, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham -/File Photo

MASERU (Reuters) - Lesotho’s former first lady Maesaiah Thabane was arrested on Wednesday over the murder of her love rival, the previous wife of recently resigned prime minister Thomas Thabane, police said.

Lesotho’s Appeal Court revoked her bail last week.