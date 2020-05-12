World News
May 12, 2020 / 9:00 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Lesotho PM Thabane says he will resign on Wednesday: report

FILE PHOTO: Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane arrives to address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will leave office on Wednesday, clearing the way for a solution to a political crisis that erupted late last year, he was quoted as saying in an interview with AFP.

His spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thabane’s coalition fell apart in parliament on Monday, and he was required to step down by the end of next week to make way for a new government.

The prime minister had been under pressure to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his former wife. They both deny any involvement.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Chris Reese

