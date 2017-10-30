U.S. FCC approves CenturyLink acquisition of Level 3: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N) won U.S. antitrust approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc (LVLT.N), a person briefed on the matter said on Monday.

CenturyLink said last year it would buy Level 3 in a deal valued at about $24 billion. It is seeking to expand its reach in the business communications market and compete with rivals such as AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

The U.S. Justice Department approved the tie-up earlier this month with some conditions. It is not immediately clear what conditions the FCC imposed.