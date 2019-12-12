'Gun shy' US investors tread carefully into New Year

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (LPC) - US investors that buy leveraged loans are expected to tread carefully into the New Year, as worries about trade tensions with China and the adverse effects this could have on global growth, are prompting fund managers to take a more prudent approach to risk.

Macroeconomic concerns, including US-China trade talks and Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, have forced lenders to take a closer look at their credit portfolios throughout 2019 and become more selective over which sectors and companies in the US$1.2trn leveraged loan market they play in.

“From trade wars to Brexit to political rhetoric. That could impact global growth,” said David Mihalick, head of US fixed income and high yield at Barings. “These risks could affect the real economy in a more substantial way than we are forecasting.”

Political and economic uncertainty gave investors clout in the second half of this year. Wary of a cooling market, they pushed for added protections in credit agreements. On the back of such scrutiny, underwriters either heavily amended deals for lower-rated, higher-leveraged borrowers to garner support or canceled transactions.

In the 2019 homestretch, banks have played it safe and ushered in a wave of transactions for familiar, higher-rated borrowers, aware that investors are stepping aside from companies that could falter in a downturn.

Caution is expected to prevail as the market heads into an electoral year in the US.

“Going into 2020, managers are gun shy; they want to make the right decisions with more liquid names or less concentrated positions,” said one investor. “Defaults are still low, but we might see an uptick in challenged sectors – retail, energy or healthcare.”

Borrowers higher up the credit ratings spectrum have taken advantage of investors’ flight to quality to lock in cheaper interest rates with swift repricing transactions. This week alone, there are at least a dozen companies rated Ba3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service in market to shave pricing on existing term loans.

Radio broadcaster E.W. Scripps Company is cutting the interest rate on its US$761m term loan to 250bp over Libor from 275bp. Healthcare company IQVIA is reducing the rate on roughly US$1.27bn in debt by 25bp to 175bp over Libor. And plastics firm Berry Global is lowering pricing on a US$3.85bn loan to 225bp over Libor from 250bp, according to banking sources.

Investors have moved up the credit spectrum as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) position themselves for potential ratings downgrades that could trigger a market downturn. CLOs have a limited ability to hold Triple C loans.

“CLO’s are highly structured, and any loan that faces the potential risk of being downgraded has less liquidity,” said Chris Flynn, the chief executive officer of THL Credit. On December 8, First Eagle Investment Management announced it agreed to acquire THL, the private investor said in a press release.

WELCOME CORRECTION

While macroeconomic concerns have slowed overall dealflow this year, investors have welcomed the correction and the bargaining power it afforded them, particularly in the riskier side of leveraged loans.

“With the exception of credits no one wants to touch, the rest is priced for perfection,” said Elaine Stokes, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles & Company. “We are going to see less forgiveness by the investment community when a company missteps.”

Investors are asking more borrowers to commit larger equity checks in exchange for the risky debt they want for leveraged buyouts. This quarter equity checks increased to 48% of the amount of a buyout, compared to 36% throughout the whole of 2018, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

Average yields, too, have increased. At the end of the third quarter this year, single-B rated borrowers were paying roughly 7% in yield for newly-issued loans, compared to approximately 6.3% a year earlier, Refinitiv LPC data showed.

Traders in the secondary market have also sensed an opportunity to pick up a return and in doing so, provided a welcome boost for single-B sentiment. On Tuesday, loans rated B2 and B3 by Moody’s were quoted at an average bid of 95.8 cents on the dollar, up from 95.4 cents on October 30. B1 rated loans have ticked up to 98 cents from 97.4 during the same period.

“We think there are select opportunities in B credits. But it’s not a case of buying the market,” Mihalick said. “To find hidden gems in the lower-rated part of the market, it’s critical to do due diligence—and how it’s going to perform.” (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Kristen Haunss.)