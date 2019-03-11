Levi Strauss seeks $6.2 billion valuation in market return

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co said on Monday it expects to raise as much as $587 million through an initial public offering (IPO), giving it a value of up to $6.17 billion as the jeans maker returns to the market after three decades.

FILE PHOTO: The label of a Levi's denim jacket of U.S. company Levi Strauss is photographed at a denim store in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The company, which has 385.5 million shares outstanding, said it expects to offer 36.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share.

“The valuation is fair and as expected. It is also a good time for Levi’s to go public due to the resurgence of 80’s blue jeans fashion,” said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch Organization.

The demand for denim is surging, driven by new styles such as high-waist and pinstriped jeans. Last week smaller rivals American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch posted strong results, boosted by robust denim sales.

The 165-year-old company, known for inventing blue jeans, however, said it wants to evolve into a full-fledged global lifestyle leader for both men and women.

To attract young customers, brand Levi’s is also planning to expand its tailor shop and print bar that lets consumers customize and put their own designs on the company’s branded jeans and T-shirts.

Levi Strauss, which also sells footwear, belts and wallets, reported annual net revenue of $5.6 billion in 2018.

With its IPO filing, the company joins a list of high-profile companies seeking to go public this year, including ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, photo-posting app Pinterest and home-renting company Airbnb. (reut.rs/2HiQaaP)

Compared to tech unicorns like Uber and Airbnb, investors see Levi Strauss as more of a short-term play due to frequently changing trends in the fashion industry, Schiffer said. In Uber and Airbnb, investors see a great scope of growth in future, he added.

Levi Strauss intends to list as “LEVI” on the New York Stock Exchange, it said in a filing, saying the proceeds can be used for future acquisitions that will enhance its portfolio of brands, but has no immediate plans of any takeover.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are part of a 12-member underwriting team handling the IPO.