South Korea's LG Chem to team up with China's Geely on EV batteries

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Chem Ltd said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The two parties would invest $94 million each in the venture, LG Chem said in a statement.

The joint venture would have annual production capacity of 10 GWh by the end of 2021, and its products would be supplied to Geely’s electric vehicles from 2022.