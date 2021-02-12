U.S. governor calls on Biden to overturn trade ruling against SK Innovation

FILE PHOTO: Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp prepares to speak to volunteers and staff at his campaign office as they hold a phone banking event in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DETROIT (Reuters) - The governor of Georgia on Friday called on President Joe Biden to overturn a trade ruling made against SK Innovation, saying that the decision would hurt the electric vehicle battery maker’s plant being built in the southern state.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s request came two days after the U.S. International Trade Commission sided with LG Chem Ltd, which accused SK Innovation of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology. Biden has 60 days to overturn the ruling, which included a 10-year exclusion order prohibiting imports into the United States of some batteries.