Tesla battery supplier to resume output in China on February 10

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Chem (051910.KS), an electric vehicle battery supplier for Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), said on Friday it planned to partly resume output at its facilities in China on Feb. 10, suspended since Feb. due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LG Chem added that the plan was subject to change.

Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said car deliveries from its new Shanghai plant would be temporarily delayed and that the company planned to restart production on Feb. 10.