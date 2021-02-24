U.S. hedge fund says it will vote against LG's spin-off plan

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors LLC said on Wednesday it intends to vote against LG Corp’s spin-off plan in a shareholder meeting expected on March 26.
Whitebox Advisors, a shareholder of LG Corp, had previously publicly opposed the plan, saying it “sacrifices minority shareholder return in order to resolve a family succession issue”.
A spokesman for LG Corp could not be immediately reached.
Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler
