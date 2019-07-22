Business News
LG Display to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

FILE PHOTO: A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.

The display screen maker said in a statement it would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.

The South Korean firm is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings later Tuesday.

Reporting by Ju-min Park, additional reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by G Crosse and Stephen Coates

