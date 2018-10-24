High panel prices lift South Korea's LG Display to third-quarter profit

SEOUL (Reuters) - Higher panel prices ahead of the year-end holidays propelled South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) to a third-quarter profit, although analysts doubt the good times will last.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at LG Electronics' organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV sets, which are made with LG Display flat screens, at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier posted operating profit of 140 billion won ($123.2 million) on Wednesday, beating an average forecast of 79 billion won from 10 analysts, according to a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue for the July-September quarter rose 9 percent from a quarter earlier to 6.1 trillion won.

The Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) TV panel business turned to profit in the third quarter, supported by sales volume growth. The firm did not disclose the size of the profit.

It was LG Display’s first quarterly profit this year but analysts said the turnaround may not last as screen prices would likely decline again after the holiday selling season.

According to data provider WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce, prices for 50-inch (127 cm) LCD television panels began to rebound in August to $117 after hitting a record low of $109 in June.