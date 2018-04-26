FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 26, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

LG Elec reports highest first-quarter profit since 2009 as TV earnings jump

Joyce Lee

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) reported its highest first-quarter operating profit since 2009, as record profits from its TV business more than made up for another loss for the mobile division.

FILE PHOTO: The LG logo is seen on a washing machine in Singapore January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

January-March profit for the world’s second-largest TV maker climbed 20 percent from a year ago to 1.1 trillion won ($1.02 billion), in line with the company’s guidance this month.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent from a year ago to 15.1 trillion won.

FILE PHOTO: LG Electronics smartphones seen inside the Class cellphone store in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

The TV division posted a 76.5 percent rise in profit to a quarterly record of 577 billion won, with an operating margin of 14 percent, led by sales of high-end television sets, including those with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.

    First-quarter operating profit for the appliances division rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 553 billion won, on sales of high-margin products such as its premium-label refrigerators and washers.

    The mobile division reported a 136 billion won loss, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss and smaller than the previous quarter’s 213 billion won loss. LG did not release a flagship model during the quarter and focused on cost-cutting.

    During the quarter, LG raised prices for washing machines sold in the United States by about $50 per machine, or 4 percent to 8 percent, after the imports were hit by a 20 percent tariff imposed by Washington in January.

    LG decided to absorb part of the cost of the tariff on imports, levied at a time when construction was well underway to build a new factory in the United States that will begin producing washers in late 2018.

    ($1 = 1,079.7500 won)

    Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Darren Schuettler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.