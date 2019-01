FILE PHOTO: A man examines LG Electronics' double-faced and curved OLED TV during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday fourth-quarter operating profit plummeted 80 percent from a year earlier to 76 billion won ($68.5 million), in line with its guidance earlier this month.

Quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to 15.8 trillion won, in line with the company’s estimate.