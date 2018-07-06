FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018

LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely up 16.1 percent, misses analyst estimates

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc on Friday said operating profit likely rose 16.1 percent in April-June, albeit weighed down by higher marketing expenses for new products in its TV, smartphone and appliance divisions, analysts said.

FILE PHOTO: LG Electronics smartphones seen inside the Class cellphone store in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

The world’s second-biggest television set maker behind by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated profit at 771 billion won ($691.11 million), versus an 821 billion won average of 10 analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The estimate comes after LG posted its highest profit in nine years in January-March due to robust sales of high-profit-margin premium TVs. That in turn came after LG ended 2017 with a 33 percent share of the high-end TV market, pulling away from Samsung.

Revenue likely climbed 3.2 percent from the same period a year earlier to 15 trillion won, LG said in a regulatory filing. That compared with analysts’ 15.5 trillion won estimate.

LG did not disclose further details of April-June operations and will announce full results at the end of July.

Earlier in the day, Samsung reported a preliminary quarterly profit increase of 5.2 percent to 14.8 trillion won, its slowest growth in over a year as weak smartphone sales blunted the impact of record chip earnings.

LG shares closed down 2.7 percent on Friday after the earnings guidance, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the broader market.

Reporting by Heekyong YangEditing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
