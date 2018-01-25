LG Electronics swings back to operating profit in fourth-quarter

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday it swung to an operating profit of 366.9 billion won in the fourth quarter after reporting a loss a year earlier, matching its guidance from earlier this month.

While strong sales of televisions and appliances lifted LG Electronics’ results, analysts say that increased investment to expand its share of the home electronics market weighed on operating profit.

Revenue for the October-December period rose 15 percent from a year ago to 17 trillion won, the company said.