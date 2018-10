SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit jumped 45 percent to 749 billion won ($657.83 million) as its mobile phone division narrowed losses.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the showroom of LG Electronics during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/File Photo

That was in line with guidance earlier this month.

Revenue for the July-September period rose 1 percent from a year earlier to 15.4 trillion won, the company said.