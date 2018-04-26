LG Elec, LG Corp buy Austrian auto light maker ZKW for $1.3 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics (066570.KS) and holding company LG Corp (003550.KS) said on Friday they agreed to buy a combined 100 percent stake in Austrian car light maker ZKW Holding GmbH for 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion).
LG Electronics and LG Corp will hold 70 percent and 30 percent stakes respectively in ZKW, LG Electronics said in a statement.
With the deal, the companies are seeking to target the global lighting sector in autonomous vehicle components, LG Electronics said.
($1 = 1,080.7000 won)
