Factbox: Same-sex marriage rights around the world

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Montenegro is the first European country outside western Europe and the European Union to legally recognise same-sex couples.
On July 1, just over half of lawmakers in the Balkan country, which has a population of about 620,000 people, voted to grant gay and lesbian couples a form of civil partnership.
With 32 United Nations member states legally recognising same-sex couples, here are some key facts about their rights around the world:
- Costa Rica became the first country in Central America to give the go-ahead to same-sex marriages in May, when a landmark constitutional court ruling came into effect.
- The first country to legalise same-sex marriage was the Netherlands in 2001.
- Same-sex marriage is legal in 28 U.N. member states: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay and the United States.
- A total of 32 U.N. states recognise some form of civil partnership for same-sex couples.
- Northern Ireland became the last part of the United Kingdom to introduce equal marriage rights in February 2020.
- Ecuador, Taiwan and Austria legalised gay marriage in 2019.
- Taiwan was the first place in Asia to allow gay marriages. Drives for that right to be granted in China and Japan have faced stiff opposition.
- In Africa, where homosexuality is a crime in many countries and can lead to imprisonment or the death penalty, South Africa alone allows for same-sex marriage.
- Gay marriage is hotly contested among many religious groups. Leaders of the United Methodist Church announced proposals to split the church into two amid deep disputes over the issue.
- Almost one in three adults globally believe people of the same sex should be allowed to marry, a survey of almost 100,000 people in 65 countries showed in 2016.
Sources: ILGA State-Sponsored Homophobia report, Pew Research Centre, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters
