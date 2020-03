HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK) were set to open up 108% on Monday after it said it had received an offer worth $931 million to take the company private.

The opening price was set to be HK$1.04, versus the offer price of HK$1.25 per share, representing more than double the Friday close of HK$0.50 apiece.