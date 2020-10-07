Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca to advise Liberbank and Unicaja on merger, source says

MADRID (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bank and Italian investment bank Mediobanca are set to advise Spanish lenders Liberbank LBK.MC and Unicaja UNI.MC respectively on a potential merger deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank and Liberbank declined to comment, while Unicaja said no contract had been awarded in the potential tie-up to create Spain’s fifth-biggest lender with over 100 billion euros ($117.38 billion) in total assets..
Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
