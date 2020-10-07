Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca to advise Liberbank and Unicaja on merger, source says

FILE PHOTO: A cleaner pushes a garbage cart past a Unicaja bank branch in downtown Ronda, southern Spain October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bank and Italian investment bank Mediobanca are set to advise Spanish lenders Liberbank LBK.MC and Unicaja UNI.MC respectively on a potential merger deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank and Liberbank declined to comment, while Unicaja said no contract had been awarded in the potential tie-up to create Spain’s fifth-biggest lender with over 100 billion euros ($117.38 billion) in total assets..