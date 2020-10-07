Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Banks

Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca to advise Liberbank and Unicaja on merger, source says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cleaner pushes a garbage cart past a Unicaja bank branch in downtown Ronda, southern Spain October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bank and Italian investment bank Mediobanca are set to advise Spanish lenders Liberbank LBK.MC and Unicaja UNI.MC respectively on a potential merger deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank and Liberbank declined to comment, while Unicaja said no contract had been awarded in the potential tie-up to create Spain’s fifth-biggest lender with over 100 billion euros ($117.38 billion) in total assets..

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up