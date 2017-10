George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives for his presidential election vote in Monrovia, Liberia, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Former soccer star George Weah leads in early presidential election results in 11 of Liberia’s 15 counties, National Elections Commission Chairman Jerome G. Korkoya said on Thursday.

The two top vote-winners from the field of 20 candidates will advance to a run-off in November in the event that no one wins an outright majority.

