MONROVIA (Reuters) - Former Liberian warlord Prince Johnson has endorsed George Weah for president ahead of a Nov. 7 run-off vote between the former soccer star and current Vice President Joseph Boakai.

George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) shows his voter's card at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Johnson took more than 8 percent of votes in the first round and his support is seen as a crucial boost for Weah, who won 38.4 percent, shy of the 50.1 percent needed to win outright in one round.