FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberia's ruling party alleges election irregularities
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 3:18 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Liberia's ruling party alleges election irregularities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s ruling party, which came second in a presidential election first round on Oct. 10, has said the poll was marred by irregularities, following similar claims from other parties.

Vice President Joseph Boakai, a member of outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Unity Party, won 28.8 percent of votes, versus 38.4 percent for former soccer star George Weah. A run-off vote between the two candidates is scheduled for Nov. 7.

International observers from the European Union, the Carter Center and the National Democratic Institute have said they saw no major problems with the vote, which was meant to usher in Liberia’s first democratic transfer of power since 1944.

The Unity Party did not say whether it would petition the election committee for a re-run, as did the Liberty Party of the third-placed candidate, Charles Brumskine, over what it said were “gross irregularities and fraud”.

“We too have been gathering reports ... pointing to some anomalies and electoral management inefficiencies, which prevented some of our supporters and citizens from exercising their constitutional rights to vote,” the Unity Party said in a statement.

It said it was still deciding what action to take “consistent with the laws of Liberia”.

Another candidate, Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress, has also said there were problems during the polls, including the theft of ballot boxes, but his party has yet to file a complaint.

The communications director of the election commission, Henry Flomo, said the commission would respond to the Unity Party’s concerns as quickly as possibly, adding that the party could challenge the commission’s findings at the Supreme Court if it is not satisfied.

Reporting By Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.