Two killed in Liberia gold mine collapse

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Two people died when an informal gold mine collapsed in western Liberia early on Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The collapse happened in a mining hub in Grand Cape Mount County, said Assistant Mines Minister Emmanuel Swen and other government officials.

“Fourteen persons ranging from ages 20 to 28 visited a mine site overnight to illegally dig gravel believed to contain gold. Four of them were entrapped leaving 2 dead and 2 injured,” said Archievego Doe, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

Edwin Koha, the mayor of the county’s administrative centre, earlier told Reuters that around 50 people were missing following the incident. He told state radio that 60 people had been killed.