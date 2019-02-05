Deals
February 5, 2019 / 9:57 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Sunrise Communications confirms talks on Liberty Global's Swiss business

(Reuters) - Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications Group AG has confirmed it is in talks with broadband provider Liberty Global Plc about a potential acquisition of its Swiss business UPC Schweiz.

In case of a deal, Sunrise said it will retain its existing progressive shareholder distribution policy. There is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Financial Times had reported on Friday that Sunrise was in advanced discussions to acquire Liberty Global’s Swiss cable arm.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis

