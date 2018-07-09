FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU clears Deutsche Telekom to buy Liberty Global's Austrian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGn.DE) 1.9-billion-euro ($2.23 billion) purchase of cable provider Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Austrian unit, saying the deal would not hurt competition.

FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Commission said the combined company would not use its market power to squeeze out rivals.

“The merged entity would continue to face significant competition from other players such as the incumbent A1 Telekom Austria and Hutchison Drei Austria,” the EU executive said.

The acquisition will help Deutsche Telekom better compete with local incumbent Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) with its 1.5 million fixed-line broadband subscribers versus 500,000 for Liberty Global’s UPC Austria.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

