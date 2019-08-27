Sunrise CFO says still in talks with Freenet over UPC deal

FILE PHOTO: Swiss telecom company Sunrise's logo is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S) remains in talks with top shareholder Freenet (FNTGn.DE) about the planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.46 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss business UPC, Sunrise finance chief Andre Krause told Reuters.

Freenet, which owns nearly a quarter of Sunrise, opposes terms of the deal that Liberty Global has said it will not amend.

Krause said on Tuesday a new fairness opinion backing the transaction would be published next week.