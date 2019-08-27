Deals
August 27, 2019 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sunrise CFO says still in talks with Freenet over UPC deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Swiss telecom company Sunrise's logo is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S) remains in talks with top shareholder Freenet (FNTGn.DE) about the planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.46 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss business UPC, Sunrise finance chief Andre Krause told Reuters.

Freenet, which owns nearly a quarter of Sunrise, opposes terms of the deal that Liberty Global has said it will not amend.

Krause said on Tuesday a new fairness opinion backing the transaction would be published next week.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below