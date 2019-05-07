Deutsche Telekom says Vodafone-Telefonica deal bad news for German broadband

FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Vodafone’s deal to open up its German broadband network marks a transparent attempt to save its $22 billion deal to acquire European assets from Liberty Global, Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday, slamming the move.

Vodafone said earlier it would give Telefonica Deutschland wholesale access to its high-speed network to try to win approval from European Union competition regulators for the Liberty deal.

“The proposal by Vodafone is apparently an attempt to rescue a merger that raises major concerns in the European Commission,” Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader, said in a statement.

The proposal would not lead to a single additional broadband cable being laid in Germany, Deutsche Telekom added, saying it could even slow work to build out super-fast fiber-optic networks - a government priority.