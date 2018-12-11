EU opens full-scale probe into Vodafone, Liberty Global deal

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday an in-depth investigation into Vodafone’s (VOD.L) $21.8 billion buy of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) assets in Germany and eastern Europe, saying the deal may hit competition in Germany and the Czech Republic.

The European Commission said it would decide by May 2 whether to clear the deal. Reuters reported on Nov. 30 that the EU competition enforcer was set to launch a full-scale probe into the deal.

The deal would transform Vodafone into Europe’s biggest provider of broadband, cable and mobile services with 54 million customers and reach 110 million homes and businesses. The acquisition includes Liberty Global assets in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.