Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly: Telefonica Deutschland

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE), Germany’s third-largest mobile operator, said Vodafone’s (VOD.L) proposed $21.7 billion takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) European assets would lead to excessive market concentration.

“It’s clear that the announced transaction would create a monopoly in cable content distribution and a de facto duopoly in fixed-line infrastructure in Germany,” Chief Executive Markus Haas said in a statement.

“We therefore expect close scrutiny from the responsible competition authorities. If this combination is in any way approvable, then only under appropriately strict conditions.”

Telefonica Deutschland, majority-owned by Telefonica TEC.MC of Spain, has a mobile-led strategy. That leaves it vulnerable to ‘converged’ mobile and fixed services offered nationwide by market leader Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and, if the proposed deal goes through, Vodafone.