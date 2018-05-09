FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018

Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly: Telefonica Deutschland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE), Germany’s third-largest mobile operator, said Vodafone’s (VOD.L) proposed $21.7 billion takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) European assets would lead to excessive market concentration.

“It’s clear that the announced transaction would create a monopoly in cable content distribution and a de facto duopoly in fixed-line infrastructure in Germany,” Chief Executive Markus Haas said in a statement.

    “We therefore expect close scrutiny from the responsible competition authorities. If this combination is in any way approvable, then only under appropriately strict conditions.”

    Telefonica Deutschland, majority-owned by Telefonica TEC.MC of Spain, has a mobile-led strategy. That leaves it vulnerable to ‘converged’ mobile and fixed services offered nationwide by market leader Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and, if the proposed deal goes through, Vodafone.

    Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan

