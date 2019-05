FILE PHOTO: Coaxial TV Cables are seen in front of Vodafone and Liberty Global logos in this illustration taken May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply high-speed broadband to Telefónica Deutschland to help secure European Commision approval for its merger with Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and Central Europe.

Telefónica Deutschland competes in German mobile with market leader Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.